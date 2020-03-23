Diaz and Drew Butera were making an argument for the Rockies to break camp with three catchers due to their impressive spring performances, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

While Diaz and Butera are in camp on minor-league contracts, they outperformed Tony Wolters and Dom Nunez, who are on the 40-man roster. Diaz hit .429 with a double, a triple, two walks and one strikeout in 21 spring at-bats. He also saw the most playing time of the four candidates. Wolters' spot as the primary catcher would seem to be safe, but Nunez, who hit .200 with six strikeouts in 15 spring at-bats, has minor-league options remaining, so he could open the year at Triple-A.