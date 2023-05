Diaz went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk and two RBI in Monday's 5-3 win over the Marlins.

Diaz had an RBI double in the first inning and added a solo shot in the sixth. He's hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 11-for-33 (.333) over that span, but his homer was his first since May 2. The catcher is slashing a strong .333/.391/.489 with four long balls, 24 RBI, 17 runs scored and nine doubles through 41 contests this season.