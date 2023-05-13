Diaz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Phillies.
Diaz picked up his first steal of the season in the ninth inning after hitting a leadoff single. He's hit safely in six of seven games in which he's recorded a plate appearance in May. The catcher is up to a .330/.385/.468 slash line with three home runs, 18 RBI, 14 runs scored and six doubles through 34 contests. With Austin Wynns replacing Brian Serven as the backup catcher, it appears Diaz has more of a true starting role behind the dish -- he's started two of every three games recently.