Rockies' Elias Diaz: Takes seat in nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Diaz isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
Diaz started in the first game of the twin bill and went 0-fro-3 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Brian Serven will start at catcher and bat ninth in the nightcap.
