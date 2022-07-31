site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Takes seat Sunday
Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Diaz is 7-for-22 with a home run and eight RBI since the All-Star break and will receive Sunday off. Brian Serven will work behind the plate in the series finale against Los Angeles.
