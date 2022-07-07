site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Takes seat Wednesday
Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Diaz started the past four games and will receive a maintenance day for the series finale in Los Angeles. Brian Serven will work behind the plate in his place.
