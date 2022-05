Diaz went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk Sunday against the Nationals.

Diaz singled to center field in the seventh inning to tally his ninth RBI of the season. He has hit just .164 across 18 games in May, also recording three RBI and five runs scored. Diaz has had a disappointing campaign to this point, maintaining a .212/.264/.314 line across 129 plate appearances.