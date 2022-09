Diaz went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI on Sunday.

Diaz tallied his 15th double before coming around to score in the first inning, and he also chipped in an RBI single in the eighth frame. It was his first multi-hit performance since Sept. 9, a span of seven starts during which he hit only .138. Diaz is now hitting .234/.289/.383 line across 357 plate appearances on the season.