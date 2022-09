Diaz went 4-for-5 with two home runs for a total of seven RBI in a 13-10 win over the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Diaz had his best night of the season with a two home run game that netted him seven RBI. He hit a two-run shot of Zach Davies in the second, followed by a walk-off three-run shot to win the game in the bottom of the ninth. The 31-year-old catcher moves to nine home runs and 47 RBI on the season with the performance. He is slashing .236/.294/.399 in 89 games this season.