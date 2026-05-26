Rockies' Ethan Holliday: Goes on 7-day IL at Single-A

Single-A Fresno placed Holliday (foot) on its 7-day injured list Sunday.

Holliday hasn't played in nearly a week due to a left foot injury, and the decision was finally made to put him on the IL. The Rockies haven't provided word on a specific diagnosis for Holliday, making it uncertain how much time the top prospect will miss. Holliday has impressed so far in his first full professional season, slashing .262/.395/.557 with nine home runs in 33 games with Fresno, though he's struck out at a 28.3 percent clip.