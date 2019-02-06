Rockies' Evan Grills: Lands MLB spring training invite
Grills signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Grills spent the 2018 season with Double-A Hartford, posting a 3.90 ERA and an 81:16 K:BB across 85 innings of work in the Yard Goats' rotation. The results are somewhat promising, but he seems to be destined for Triple-A given his struggles with home runs in the past (1.3 HR/9 in 2016) and his lack of experience above Double-A.
