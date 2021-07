The Rockies have selected Justice with the 140th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The NC State righty stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 205 pounds. As a reliever, Justice posted a 3.77 ERA with 74 strikeouts in 59.2 innings in 2021. He also tallied 13 saves. Justice's two-pitch mix consists of a mid-90s heater and a low-80s slider, but he occasionally gets erratic with both offerings.