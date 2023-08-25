The Rockies selected Justice's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Justice began the season with High-A Spokane, and he has now completed his rapid ascension through Colorado's farm system and onto the major-league roster. The 25-year-old lefty struggled during his time in Triple-A with a 6.23 ERA and 1.54 WHIP through 13 frames, but considering the Rockies hold the third-worst bullpen ERA in the majors (5.17), they will take help anywhere they can get it. Justin Bruihl was DFA'd in a corresponding move.