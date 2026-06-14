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Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Back in starting nine Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Tovar (calf) will start at shortstop and bat fifth Sunday against the Athletics.

Tovar was held out of the starting nine for the first two games of the series in Las Vegas due to left calf soreness, but manager Warren Schaeffer said that the 24-year-old was available off the bench for Saturday's 7-5 loss. Though Tovar ultimately went unused in that contest, he'll settle back in at his usual spot at shortstop in the series finale. Tovar had gotten off to a rough start to June prior to missing the last two contests, producing just five hits in 33 at-bats (.152 average) while posting a 1:15 BB:K over eight games.

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