Tovar went 2-for-4 with a double Saturday against the Mets.

Tovar began July with seven consecutive hitless starts, though he now has a five-game hitting streak. His production has been largely empty, as across his last five games he has gone 8-for-21 with three extra-base hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Even with the slower production of late, Tovar has had a solid season, showing improvement in his OPS, ISO and batting average relative to 2023.