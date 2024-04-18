Tovar went 3-for-5 with two runs batted in and a run scored during Wednesday's loss to the Phillies.
Tovar entered the game 1-for-14 (.071) over his last four games but snapped the cold spell with his seventh multi-hit performance of the campaign. While he's striking out at an alarming 31.3 percent clip, Tovar ranks top-three on the Rockies in hits (22), RBI (10) and runs scored (nine) while slashing .306/.363/.486.
