Tovar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Tovar homered on the first pitch of the game and provided two of the Rockies' three hits in the game. He's gone 8-for-23 (.348) with two homers and two steals during his six-game hitting streak. The rookie shortstop has a .258/.292/.425 slash line with 12 long balls, seven thefts, 52 RBI and 54 runs scored over 110 contests this season. He got a turn at leadoff Saturday with Jurickson Profar resting, but Tovar has most often hit second in recent weeks.