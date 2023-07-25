Tovar went 3-for-5 with a stolen base Monday against the Nationals.

Tovar managed only his second multi-knock game across 16 games in July, during which he's hit .226 with a 31.3 percent strikeout rate. As could be expected for a 21-year-old rookie, he has been inconsistent this season, as he endured a poor April before turning things around in the early summer. Tovar remains locked into everyday playing time, though he has been hitting in the bottom third of the lineup when the rest of the starting nine is healthy.