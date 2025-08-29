Tovar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Astros.

It was a much-needed jolt for Tovar, who had just one hit in his last 18 at-bats entering Thursday's action. The defensive-minded shortstop has put up respectable numbers since the start of July, batting .263 with 16 extra-base hits, 13 RBI, 21 runs scored and two stolen bases over his last 133 at-bats. Colorado's next nine games will come at Coors Field, which offers Tovar a prime opportunity to build on those figures. He has a .973 OPS at home as opposed to a .532 OPS on the road in 2025.