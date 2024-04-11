Tovar went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Tovar hit atop the Rockies order for the second time this season, though both came with Charlie Blackmon out of the lineup. He's likely to move back down the lineup for the foreseeable future, but he has hit well to start the campaign by collecting at least one hit in 10 of 13 games. While the sample is small, Tovar has shown some promising changes in his batted ball profile, including increased launch angle and barrel rate.