Tovar went 1-for-4 with two RBI on Monday against the Guardians.

Tovar delivered a two-RBI single in the fourth inning to put the Rockies up 3-0. That was his lone hit of the game, but he did not strike out for the first time in his last five starts. Tovar is riding a very modest two-game hitting streak, but that's a positive sign after he went just 2-for-24 with a 34.5 percent strikeout rate across his prior eight games. Overall, he's hitting .194 with seven RBI and four extra-base hits across 77 plate appearances.