Tovar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Friday's 6-5 win over the Orioles.

Tovar broke a 5-5 tie with a 409-foot blast that stood as the game-winner. The 23-year-old has been hot since returning from the injured list, homering three times with five RBI and six runs scored over six games. On the season, he's slashing .267/.308/.460 with six homers, 15 RBI, 20 runs and two steals across just 162 plate appearances.