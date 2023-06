Tovar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

Tovar opened the scoring in the first inning with his fifth homer of the year. He's hit safely in nine of 10 games during June, going 12-for-38 (.316) with five extra-base hits and five RBI. The shortstop continues to see regular playing time, and he's posted a .253/.295/.412 slash line with 27 RBI, three stolen bases and 30 runs scored over 63 contests.