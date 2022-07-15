Tovar (groin) won't be available for Saturday's All-Star Futures Game, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
The Rockies' top prospect remains on Double-A Hartford's 7-day injured list while he continues to recover from a groin injury that has kept him out of action since June 29. The organization is hopeful the 20-year-old infielder will be ready to play again shortly after the All-Star break.
