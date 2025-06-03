Tovar (side) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Miami.
Tovar had to depart Monday's contest due to discomfort in his left side. He was not placed on the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game, which is certainly a good sign, but an eventual trip to the IL can't be ruled out. Orlando Arcia is at shortstop and batting sixth for the Rockies on Tuesday.
More News
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Removed as precaution•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Exits early Monday•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Pops third homer•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Goes deep again Monday•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Racks up career-high five hits•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Reinstated from injured list•