Tovar (side) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Miami.

Tovar had to depart Monday's contest due to discomfort in his left side. He was not placed on the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game, which is certainly a good sign, but an eventual trip to the IL can't be ruled out. Orlando Arcia is at shortstop and batting sixth for the Rockies on Tuesday.

