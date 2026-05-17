Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Not starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tovar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Tovar received a couple of days off in early May amid a prolonged slump, and he's responded with a .333/.368/.389 slash line while starting the past six games. Willi Castro is shifting at shortstop while Brett Sullivan enters the lineup at catcher for Colorado in Sunday's series finale.
More News
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Sitting again Saturday•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Day off amid struggles•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: First RBI since April 8•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Exiting lineup Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Resting up Sunday•
-
Rockies' Willi Castro: Back in lineup at shortstop•