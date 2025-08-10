Tovar went 2-for-4 with a walk, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

This was Tovar's fourth multi-hit effort over eight games in August. He's now batting .364 (12-for-33) for the month while adding six doubles, five RBI and two steals. Overall, the shortstop appears to be settling in nicely during the second half after an injury-plagued first three months of the season. He's now slashing .274/.316/.452 with six homers, 20 RBI, 27 runs scored and four steals over 50 contests in 2025.