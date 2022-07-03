Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt said Sunday that Tovar has played just one game during Double-A Hartford's homestand this week on account of a groin injury, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Schmidt downplayed the groin issue, indicating that the Rockies are granting the 20-year-old infielder some extra rest as a matter of precaution to ensure the injury doesn't evolve into a longer-term concern. Tovar has backed up his status as one of the Rockies' top prospects this season by slashing .314/.383/.542 with 29 extra-base hits and 17 stolen bases across 295 plate appearances at Hartford this season.