Tovar went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Giants.

Tovar got the Rockies on the board with a fifth-inning homer, but that was their only scoring play of the game. This was his first long ball in nearly a month -- his last came Aug. 28 versus the Astros, and he hit a modest .233 (20-for-86) with just two doubles and seven RBI over the 25 games between homers. The shortstop is up to nine homers, 33 RBI, 44 runs scored, five stolen bases and a .256/.299/.402 slash line over 93 contests this season.