Tovar went 5-for-6 with a solo home run, a triple, two total runs and two total RBI against Arizona in a 14-12 victory Saturday.

In just his second game since returning from a month-long stint on the injured list, Tovar shined with his first career five-hit performance. Among the knocks was a 425-foot solo homer in the third inning and an RBI single that provided a big insurance run in the ninth. Tovar has collected hits in bunches this season -- he came into Saturday with just two hits over his previous 23 at-bats, but before that he had put together a 10-for-23 stretch across five contests. After mashing 26 home runs in a breakout campaign last year, Tovar's long ball Saturday was his first through 18 games this season.