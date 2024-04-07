Tovar went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two runs and a stolen base in a loss to the Rays on Saturday.

Tovar was one of three Rockies with multiple hits in the contest, and he reached base a third time via walk. The shortstop nabbed his first theft of the campaign in the sixth inning and stole second before coming around to score his second run of the game. Tovar has begun the season in promising form, slashing .290/.371/.548 with a pair of home runs, five RBI and four runs through nine games.