Tovar is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Tampa Bay, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
It's the first time Tovar hasn't been in the lineup since he was on the paternity leave list back in late June. Alan Trejo will get a start at shortstop.
More News
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Belts 14th homer•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Knocks three hits, including homer•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Bright spot in loss•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Only source of offense Monday•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Slugs homer No. 10•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Bright spot in tough July•