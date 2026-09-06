Tovar went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-7 win over the Cardinals.

Tovar's place in the lineup has been slipping lately -- he's started just five of the Rockies' last eight games, and against only one of four right-handers faced in that span. The shortstop has gone 10-for-30 (.333) with three RBI over his last 12 contests, but that's been a brief bright spot in an otherwise disappointing year. Tovar is batting .213 with a .596 OPS, seven steals, 10 home runs, 41 RBI and 46 runs scored over 130 contests this season.