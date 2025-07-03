Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer said Thursday that the team is close to scheduling Tovar's (oblique) rehab assignment, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Tovar ran the bases Thursday and has previously hit off a tee as he ramps up baseball activities. He has not yet resumed taking batting practice and will need to show he can hit pain-free before being cleared for a rehab assignment, but it sound like that should come soon. Tovar has been sidelined since early June with a strained left oblique.