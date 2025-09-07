Tovar went 3-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 10-8 loss to the Padres.

Tovar's got a hot bat -- he's logged four multi-hit efforts while going 12-for-33 (.364) over his last nine games. While he's posted just two extra-base hits and two RBI in that span, the consistency at the plate is encouraging, though most of the hot streak has come at home. He's up to a .272/.314/.434 slash line with eight homers, 24 RBI, 39 runs scored and four stolen bases over 75 contests. Like many Rockies hitters, he's had some extreme home-road splits this year with a .947 OPS at Coors Field and a .532 OPS away from home.