Tovar went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Nationals.

The rookie shortstop produced his second straight multi-hit performance while launching his 10th homer of the year in the third inning off Trevor Williams. Since being away from the Rockies for a few days in mid-June while on paternity leave, Tovar has looked at lot more comfortable at the plate, slashing .281/.303/.479 through 24 games with four homers, two steals, 14 runs and 17 RBI.