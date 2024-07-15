Tovar went 3-for-4 with two two-run home runs during Sunday's 8-5 win over the Mets.

Tovar chipped in two of the Rockies' six long balls Sunday, launching two-run homers off Jose Quintana in the first inning and Adrian Houser in the seventh. After going hitless in 28 at-bats to start July, Tovar is 11-for-25 since, with three doubles, five RBI and four runs scored. Despite the cold spell, the 22-year-old is slashing .274/.302/.462 with 14 home runs, 46 runs, 42 RBI and four stolen bases at the All-Star break.