Tovar is not at risk of being demoted despite his poor start to the season, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

An 0-for-3 day Saturday against the Phillies dropped Tovar's slash line to .172/.232/.234 through 19 games. The 21-year-old looks overmatched, and with just five career Triple-A games under his belt, there's certainly a case to be made that he needs more time in the minors. The Rockies seemingly don't intend to make a move any time soon, however, instead letting him work through his slump at the big-league level.