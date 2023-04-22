Tovar is not at risk of being demoted despite his poor start to the season, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
An 0-for-3 day Saturday against the Phillies dropped Tovar's slash line to .172/.232/.234 through 19 games. The 21-year-old looks overmatched, and with just five career Triple-A games under his belt, there's certainly a case to be made that he needs more time in the minors. The Rockies seemingly don't intend to make a move any time soon, however, instead letting him work through his slump at the big-league level.
More News
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Not starting Friday•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Another hitless performance•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Three-game hitting streak•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Gets Monday off•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Expected to start at shortstop•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Swats first big-league homer•