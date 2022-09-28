Tovar is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

The 21-year-old started the past four games after he was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque last week, and he'll take a seat with Jose Iglesias (thumb) back from the injured list. Tovar should still see plenty of playing time over the final week of the season, and he's 4-for-14 with two walks and a run scored through his first four big-league contests.