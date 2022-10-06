Tovar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Tovar's first major-league long ball was a memorable one, as it came off future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw. The 405-foot solo shot accounted for Colorado's only run of the game and was one of the team's two hits. Tovar slashed just .212/.257/.333 over nine contests in his first major-league cup of tea, but he batted .319 with 14 homers and 17 stolen bases in the minors this season and figures to be a big part of the Rockies' future plans.