Tovar went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 14-3 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday.

Tovar has a 12-game hitting streak going, during which he's gone 17-for-49 (.347). He also picked up his first steal since June 3 in Thursday's loss -- he was caught stealing on his last two attempts. The shortstop's made strides with his bat, having gone hitless just twice in June to raise his season average to .265. He's added a .729 OPS, seven home runs, 36 RBI, 38 runs scored and three stolen bases over 76 contests.