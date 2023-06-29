Tovar went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs and three RBI in a 9-8 win against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Tovar came up with arguably the biggest hit for the Rockies in the victory, clearing the bases with a double in the sixth inning to turn a one-run deficit into a two-run lead. The shortstop extended his hitting streak to 11 games, a stretch during which he is slashing .356/.362/.578 with two homers, nine RBI and six runs. The hot streak has pushed Tovar's season slash line to .266/.301/.432 over 286 plate appearances.