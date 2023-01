Abad agreed Monday with the Rockies on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The 37-year-old lefty has appeared in 400 career games at the MLB level, but he spent the 2022 campaign exclusively in the Pacific Coast League. Over 43 innings with the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma, Abad posted a 3.56 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB.