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Rockies' Gabriel Hughes: Called up to Colorado

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Rockies recalled Hughes from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Hughes will make his first-career major league stint after being called up by the Rockies on Wednesday. This season with Albuquerque, the 24-year-old posted a 5.31 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 48:11 K:BB in 40.2 innings. The right-hander is expected to initially work out of the bullpen despite starting in seven of his nine appearances in Triple-A. The Rockies designated John Brebbia for assignment to make room on the roster for Hughes.

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