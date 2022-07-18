The Rockies have selected Hughes with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

A sturdy 6-foot-4, 220-pound righty from Gonzaga, Hughes was able to capitalize on this year's pitching crop being down, staying healthy while showing starter traits as one of the youngest college pitchers in the class (turning 21 in August). His mid-90s fastball is his lone plus pitch, but his slider and changeup are at least average offerings, and he has the frame and control to handle a starter's workload. He had a 3.21 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 138:37 K:BB in 98 innings as a junior. Improving his secondary offerings would help unlock another level of upside, but as things stand, Hughes projects as a No. 3 or No. 4 starter.