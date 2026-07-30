Rockies' Gabriel Hughes: Falls to San Diego

Hughes (0-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Padres, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk across five innings. He struck out two.

Hughes was sharp early, as he held San Diego to just one hit through his first three innings. However, things would unravel in the fourth, when the rookie right-hander allowed the first four batters to reach safely, ultimately giving up three runs. Through his first 24.1 big-league innings, Hughes sports a 3.33 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB. He's currently lined up to face the Rays at home his next time out.