Rockies' Gabriel Hughes: Fans six but takes loss

Hughes (0-1) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Reds after allowing two runs on five hits and two walks across 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

Hughes was making just his second start of the season and ended two outs shy of recording a quality start, although the six strikeouts were a strong output. In two starts and three appearances this season, Hughes has allowed five runs on 11 hits and five walks while fanning 14 across 14.1 innings, translating to a 3.14 ERA and 1.12 WHIP. If he stays in the rotation for another turn, Hughes would be tabbed to make his next start against the Nationals at home next week.