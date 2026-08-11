Rockies' Gabriel Hughes: Poor showing in loss

Hughes (0-4) allowed seven runs on five hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out three over four innings to take the loss versus the Diamondbacks on Monday.

For the second start in a row, Hughes has allowed a season high in runs. He had largely kept things competitive in July, but with 12 runs allowed over his last 9.1 innings, he's starting to falter. He has posted a 5.61 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB through 33.2 innings over seven games (six starts) in the majors this season. He's projected to set a new career high in innings across all levels if he remains in the Rockies' rotation, but the workload increase is expected to be modest overall. Hughes' next outing is projected to be in San Francisco over the weekend.