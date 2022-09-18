Hampson went 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and three strikeouts in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cubs.

Hampson doubled and stole third in the ninth inning, though the Rockies were unable to cash him in. The 27-year-old's playing time has taken a dip lately with Alan Trejo picking up most of the time at shortstop while Jose Iglesias (thumb) has been out. Brendan Rodgers (hamstring) left Sunday's game early, which could allow Hampson a path back to regular playing time if Rodgers is out more than a day or two, though the injury isn't believed to be significant. Hampson is slashing .214/.294/.316 with 11 steals, two home runs, 14 RBI, 28 runs scored, seven doubles and three triples through 214 plate appearances.