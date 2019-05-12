Hampson is Thomas Harding of MLB.com for Sunday's game against the Padres.

With three starts in the Rockies' previous four games, Hampson's opportunities have been on the rise, but it comes with the caveat that Colorado has faced southpaw pitchers in each of those contests. After a hitless showing in Saturday's 4-3 loss, Hampson will head to the bench for the series finale, even with another lefty (Nick Margevicius) on the hill for San Diego. Ryan McMahon gets the starting nod at second base.

